Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 13:24 Hits: 4

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, in an interview published Friday pushed back on President Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are "harmless," saying that it is "obviously not" the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/506719-fauci-on-trump-claim-that-99-percent-of-covid-19-cases-are-harmless