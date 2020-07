Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden tore into President Trump as he prepared to visit a coronavirus-stricken Florida on Friday, blaming the president's response to the pandemic for a sharp rise in cases and virus-related hosp...

