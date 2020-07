Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 18:09 Hits: 10

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi emailed Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-Mo.) office an F-bomb on Friday after the lawmaker criticized rules on NBA player jerseys.Hawley tweeted out a screenshot of the email, which reads "F--- you....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/506781-espns-adrian-wojnarowski-emails-josh-hawley-an-f-bomb