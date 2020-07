Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 03:00 Hits: 12

President Trump brushed off the news of rapper Kanye West's presidential bid and his subsequent comments that he no longer supports the president. "He is always going to be for us, and his wife i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506706-trump-dismisses-kanye-wests-presidential-run-he-is-always-going-to-be-for