The ABCs of school reopening

President Donald Trump is pressuring schools to reopen in the fall as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, but some school groups are worried about the safety of students and faculty if they return to classes as normal.

CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire explains the back-and-forth of getting kids back to school as the end of summer approaches.

