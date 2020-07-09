The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The ABCs of school reopening

President Donald Trump is pressuring schools to reopen in the fall as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, but some school groups are worried about the safety of students and faculty if they return to classes as normal.

CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire explains the back-and-forth of getting kids back to school as the end of summer approaches.

(Thumbnail photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The post The ABCs of school reopening appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/07/09/the-abcs-of-school-reopening/

