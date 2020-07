Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:47 Hits: 10

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the New York district attorney’s subpoena for President Trump’s tax returns is politically motivated after the Supreme Court ruled Trump cannot prevent Manhattan prosecutors from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506569-mccarthy-calls-ny-requests-for-trump-tax-returns-political