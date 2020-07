Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:17 Hits: 3

The Supreme Court in a split decision on Thursday granted New York state prosecutors access to President Trump's tax returns, even as it shielded a trove of his financial records from Congress.The justices ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506539-supreme-court-grants-ny-prosecutors-access-to-trumps-tax-returns