Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 22:43 Hits: 4

House Democrats called for an end to the ban on transgender military service in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Attorney General William Barr.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/s5jWVZWZweM/