Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 21:23 Hits: 14

Federal executions are set to begin next week for the first time in more than a decade after a months-long legal battle and despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.Three executions will take place next week...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506463-justice-dept-to-resume-executions-next-week-for-first-time-in-15