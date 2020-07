Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 00:16 Hits: 14

Florida has emerged as a global epicenter of the latest coronavirus surge, raising questions about the safety of major events that relocated to the state.As coronavirus cases surged throughout...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506492-florida-emerges-as-worlds-new-epicenter-for-covid-19