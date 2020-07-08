‘Just come home’ — Black lawmakers reflect on their interactions with the police

Articles

U.S. Politics

It doesn’t matter if you went to Morehouse, or if you were an undercover CIA officer or even a police officer yourself. If you are a Black man, odds are your interactions with the police are more dangerous and memorable than for others. CQ Roll Call’s Clyde McGrady interviewed three members of Congress who reflected on what it was like for them and what was different for them in their encounters with law enforcement.

