Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 13:49 Hits: 5

President Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off federal funding for schools if they do not resume in-person learning this fall and criticized a top government health agency for being too tough with its guidelines to ai...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506356-trump-threatens-funding-for-schools-that-dont-reopen