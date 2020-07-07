Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 16:35 Hits: 3

Amid the nationwide furor over Confederate statues, the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee approved a spending bill that would order the removal of Confederate imagery from the Capitol.

“We need to make a statement now on something that we can control — the removal of statues that many visitors find offensive,” Chairman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said at the bill’s markup Tuesday.

[ Also watch: Here’s why the US named bases for Confederate generals ]

The post Bill to remove Capitol’s Confederate statues OK’d by House panel appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/07/07/subcommittee-approves-bill-that-would-remove-capitols-confederate-statues/