Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 22:21 Hits: 2

The House Democrat charged with leading appropriations for legislative branch operations said Tuesday that members of Congress should reconsider the lawmaker pay freeze that has been in place for more than a decade, even as a House panelĀ opted...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506280-house-democrat-calls-for-real-adult-discussion-on-lawmaker-pay