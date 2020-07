Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 01:05 Hits: 12

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, cognitive scientist Noam Chomsky and other figures signed a public letter on Tuesday warning about the "restriction of debate" in society.The open letter, whic...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/506314-jk-rowling-noam-chomsky-sign-letter-warning-of-restriction-of