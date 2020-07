Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 15:16 Hits: 2

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said on Tuesday that he will not attend his party's national convention next month, becoming the second GOP senator to announce they will skip the event."Senator Alexander is an honor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/506171-second-republican-senator-says-hell-skip-gop-convention