Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 17:37 Hits: 10

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned Tuesday the U.S. should not fall into "false complacency" because COVID-19 death rates have dropped, noting the virus can cause other severe hea...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/506206-fauci-warns-against-false-complacency-on-covid-19-death-rates