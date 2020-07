Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 18:08 Hits: 11

The White House has officially withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday, breaking ties with a global public health body in the middle of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506214-trump-administration-formally-withdraws-us-from-WHO-