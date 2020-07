Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Restaurant chain Jimmy John's says it has fired workers who were seen in a viral clip laughing and playing with what appeared to be a noose shaped from dough at one its stores in Georgia over the weekend....

