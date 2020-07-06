Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 17:19 Hits: 2

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday claimed the mortality rate of the coronavirus has decreased due to, among other things, the use of the drug remdesivir — which has not been clinically proven to have any effect on the COVID-19 mortality rate.

McEnany brought up the drug in response to a question about coronavirus testing after a reporter asked about President Donald Trump’s saying that the U.S. “tested almost 40 million people, by so doing we show cases 99% of which are totally harmless.”

Most experts say that it is too soon to focus on a decrease in mortality because deaths lag behind an uptick in case numbers.

[ Public health experts worry CDC is being stifled on COVID-19 ]

Emily Kopp contributed to this report.

The post White House claims remdesivir decreases coronavirus mortality rate appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/07/06/white-house-claims-remdesivir-decreases-coronavirus-mortality-rate/