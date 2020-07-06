Coronavirus Special Report: Administration releases names of those who received funds under PPP

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

As the pandemic continues its grip on the nation, lawmakers are furiously working on appropriations. We explore how lawmakers in the House are proposing to try to close the digital divide in education — made even more profound because of the coronavirus. But first, we look at how today the Treasury released names of Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients.

