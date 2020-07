Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) is recovering from heart bypass surgery on Sunday, according to a statement released by his office Monday.Pascrell, 83, went to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson after “experiencing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506017-new-jersey-lawmaker-recovering-after-undergoing-heart-surgery-ahead-of-primary