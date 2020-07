Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 20:01 Hits: 2

A new spending bill for legislative branch operations unveiled by House Democrats on Monday would order the removal of statues that depict people who served in the Confederacy or otherwise worked to uphold slavery from the Capitol.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506068-house-democrats-seek-to-use-spending-bill-to-remove-confederate-statues-from