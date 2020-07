Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 21:27 Hits: 3

House Democrats on Monday took aim at President Trump's policies on a slew of political issues as they kicked off the official appropriations process to fund the government forĀ fiscal 2021.Over the course of 24 hours, the Democrats released...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506092-democrats-take-aim-at-trumps-policies-on-2021-funding-markups