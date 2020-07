Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 20:13 Hits: 6

President Trump's repeated downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic is under renewed scrutiny as COVID-19 case numbers rise, and public health experts and Democrats are saying he is making it worse by effectively denying t...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/506075-trump-downplaying-sparks-new-criticism-of-covid-19-response