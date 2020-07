Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:21 Hits: 11

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that states can prohibit their Electoral College representatives from disregarding voters when casting their ballots in presidential elections.The unanimous decision, arising out o...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/505984-supreme-court-rules-states-can-remove-faithless-electors