Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 03:26 Hits: 0

The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday approved a bipartisan rebuke to President Donald Trump’s plans to pull about 10,000 U.S. troops from Germany.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/HobUSMtu6IU/