Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 20:54 Hits: 10

Two people in Martinez, Calif., spent part of Independence Day on Saturday painting over a recently created mural reading "Black Lives Matter," according to local media reports....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/505941-two-people-paint-over-black-lives-matter-mural-in-california