Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 02:24 Hits: 1

Moscow and Washington are intertwined in a complex and bloody history in Afghanistan, with both suffering thousands of dead and wounded in conflicts lasting for years.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/pctNg-lbQcM/