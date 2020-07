Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 04:54 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/mWoHbJ3UcSo/