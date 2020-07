Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 15:46 Hits: 10

Former national security adviser John Bolton suggested Sunday that President Trump pays more attention to television than he does to his advisers."I think it's a combination of television and listening to people ou...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/505921-bolton-trumps-time-watching-tv-versus-in-the-oval-office-would-be