Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 12:54 Hits: 10

Two women were hit by a car early Saturday when a driver sped through a closure on a Seattle freeway during a protest, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/505846-2-women-hit-by-car-on-seattle-highway-closed-for-protests