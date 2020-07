Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 23:06 Hits: 2

Why did the mother duck and her ducklings cross the road? Because they knew their local representative was there to stop the traffic and they'd safely get to the other side. A viral video shows New York Rep. Kathleen Rice (D) and several...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505823-new-york-lawmaker-spotted-helping-mother-duck-and-ducklings-cross-busy-street