Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 00:42 Hits: 6

President Trump is scheduled to hold a July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday evening.Trump, along with South Dakota Gov. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/505828-watch-live-president-trump-holds-a-july-4th-celebration-at-mt-rushmore