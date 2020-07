Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 02:38 Hits: 9

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraising official for the Trump campaign and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill on Friday.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/505835-kimberly-guilfoyle-tests-positive-for-coronavirus