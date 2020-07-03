Does anyone know what bills just passed? — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Lawmakers were clearly ready to get out of Washington for the Fourth of July holiday this week, as some of them were confused about what bills they’d just passed.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Smith opined about doing an interpretive dance to liven up an endless defense policy markup, Sen. Lamar Alexander noted his colleagues’ mask choices and Rep. Max Rose squabbled with and eventually apologized to Rep. Virginia Foxx.

