Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 18:47 Hits: 5

A study released on Thursday links the use of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients to lower death rates, as health experts around the country try to find an effective treatment to combat the pandemic.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/505801-study-ties-hydroxychloroquine-use-to-lower-covid-19-death-rate