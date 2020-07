Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 18:30 Hits: 2

We can learn from experts or disregard them with fatal consequences. Alternatively, we can wait and vote out those who disregard scientific studies.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/505615-the-solution-to-covid-19-spread-was-right-in-front-of-our-eyes