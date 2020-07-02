Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 12:00 Hits: 0

CQ Future takes a deep dive into the impact that the pandemic has had on housing. A conversation with Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project, reveals how policies of the past have fueled the crisis of today. Evictions loom as the moratorium placed on them by Congress nears its end. What’s next for federal housing policies?

Show Notes:

The post CQ Future: Housing appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/cq-future-housing/