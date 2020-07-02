How to stay safe this July 4th

Articles

With Independence Day around the corner, public health experts are concerned about another spike in coronavirus transmission, similar to one that occurred following Memorial Day weekend.

CQ Roll Call health care reporter Emily Kopp is here to unpack the various recommendations on how to stay safe while celebrating the Fourth of July. Among Dr. Anthony Fauci’s suggestions: avoid bars and get outside.

