Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:34 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) needled President Trump on Thursday, rebutting the president's assertion that the allegations of Russia placing a bounty on American soldiers is a hoax."He'll say this is a hoax, and it's a hoax that [Russia is] 24/7...

