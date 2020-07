Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) accused Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, two key members of the White House's coronavirus task force, of "undermining" President Trump's response to the virus during an interview Thursday.In a back-and-forth with Fox...

