Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 13:48 Hits: 2

A Massachusetts detective has been fired over a social media post last month expressing support of her niece attending a Black Lives Matter rally.According to a report from ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505592-massachusetts-detective-fired-after-post-supporting-black-lives-matter