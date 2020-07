Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 20:43 Hits: 7

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has issued an order making it mandatory for all Texans to wear a face covering of some kind while out in public as the state faces a surge in coronavirus cases.The governor's office said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505703-texas-governor-issues-mandatory-face-mask-policy