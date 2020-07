Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 17:08 Hits: 9

A group of moderate House Democrats in the Blue Dog Coalition introduced legislation on Thursday that would require the federal government to look into and combat any efforts made by China to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.The Preventing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505643-moderate-house-democrats-introduce-bill-aimed-at-stopping-china-from