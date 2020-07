Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 16:30 Hits: 6

Former Trump administration officials said President Trump's national security advisers began limiting their briefing of the president on matters relating to Russia due to his frequent pushback on such assessments, CNN ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505629-former-trump-intelligence-officials-say-they-had-trouble-briefing-him