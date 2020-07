Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 17:10 Hits: 10

A new viral video shows a white woman in Michigan drawing and then pointing a gun at a Black woman after a confrontation in an Oakland County parking lot.According to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/505634-viral-video-shows-white-woman-drawing-gun-on-black-family-you