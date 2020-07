Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 00:55 Hits: 1

The Secretary of Defense will lose travel funding unless the numbers are made public under the proposed language in the FY21 NDAA from the House.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/kk8zuxpRciM/