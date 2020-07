Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 22:02 Hits: 1

In this episode of Coronavirus Special Report, CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa explains how the Senate took the House by surprise and came together over PPP.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Congress comes together over PPP appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-congress-comes-together-over-ppp/