Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 01:04 Hits: 4

The House passed legislation by unanimous consent on Wednesday that would impose sanctions on banks that do business with Chinese officials implementing a national security law to crack down on protesters in Hong Kong.Passage of the bill comes...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505554-house-passes-bill-to-sanction-chinese-banks-over-hong-kong